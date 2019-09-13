As F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Its Stake; Alkeon Capital Management Increased Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 38,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 205,004 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287.24M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $179.12. About 6.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 9,000 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $254.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,988 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap Inc reported 17,951 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 11,644 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 180,837 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.05M shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 0.02% or 8,383 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% or 600 shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Transamerica Financial Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 65 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 36,063 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 287,226 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sei Invests Co has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tru Co Of Vermont owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Mngmt reported 0.5% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 9,936 shares to 15,452 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).