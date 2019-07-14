As F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.28 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Maintained by Bellecapital International Ltd

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 14,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 23,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Pelzer Francis J. had sold 261 shares worth $41,630. $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of stock. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. 675 shares valued at $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.77M for 17.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 29,323 shares to 126,891 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares to 57,200 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.