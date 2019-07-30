As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Value Declined, Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Stake by $385,320; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Holding by $1.50 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 659,825 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 2,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 60,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 232,037 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Incorporated has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 200 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Waddell & Reed invested in 857,019 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Axa accumulated 267,242 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 12,118 are owned by Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 12,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moore Cap LP holds 150,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,169 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Monetary Management holds 0.91% or 32,015 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,700 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 12,394 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 35,841 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 43,436 shares to 373,010 shares, valued at $46.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 255,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL had sold 124 shares worth $20,331 on Tuesday, February 12. 2,799 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $450,080 were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. On Friday, February 1 the insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630. Shares for $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 106,796 shares. Voya Invest Management reported 32,279 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 77 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 26,080 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 3,996 shares. Optimum reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 122,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications holds 4,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 1,731 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 2,599 shares.