As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Position; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 307,431 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 1.86M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 3.03 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.85% or 196,848 shares. 2,790 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Merian (Uk) invested 1.59% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,666 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Com has invested 0.16% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bridges stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Legg Mason Asset (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 141,535 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs L P. Stifel owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 68,335 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,101 shares. 180 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29,700 shares to 592,300 shares, valued at $45.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 403,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Eli Lily, Newmont – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACADIA pharmaceuticals prices equity offering at $40; shares down 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink likes Acadia Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 135,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 1.55 million are owned by Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership. Avoro Capital Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.22% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 101,900 shares. State Street accumulated 4.64M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gp has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Weiss Multi owns 112,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 749,790 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53,471 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 108,959 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 287 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 19,732 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.