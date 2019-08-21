As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Todd Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Valley National Advisers Has Raised Its Holding

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,508 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 3,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 935,660 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 211,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.18 million, down from 297,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 448,662 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29 million for 14.45 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Corp. (NYSE:AON) by 1,871 shares to 98,203 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset reported 3,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 289,057 shares. Macquarie stated it has 2,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 2.61M shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Brandywine holds 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 33 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Da Davidson And Commerce reported 9,039 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,776 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability holds 36,616 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg invested in 0.03% or 48,379 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 11,446 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 229,020 shares. 27,194 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 200 were accumulated by Oakworth. 39,385 were reported by Mrj Cap. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 52,466 shares. Stifel has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 245,891 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 20,260 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Inc. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 51,027 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 104 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 33,227 shares.

