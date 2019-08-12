As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Holding; Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Holding by $946,140

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 993,637 shares traded or 107.63% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 679,148 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $25,013 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 153,606 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 41,643 shares. Amica Mutual Communications holds 4,139 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 15,715 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has 1.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.2% stake. Schroder Mngmt Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 114,146 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Chevy Chase Hldg accumulated 48,379 shares. Covington has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swedbank reported 892,194 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Morgan Stanley holds 289,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares to 26,238 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs has 35,900 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 13,917 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,561 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability reported 113,946 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Leavell Management Inc stated it has 2,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Envestnet Asset accumulated 80,700 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 134 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 82 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,308 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 9,970 shares.

