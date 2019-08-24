As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Its Stake; Mawer Investment Management LTD Raised Holding in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by $4.87 Million as Market Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 105,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.45M, up from 9.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Manage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company's stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 435,500 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 45,207 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Saturna Cap stated it has 2,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 8,167 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 8,981 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 9,128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 20,799 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Com Limited. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,590 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.01% or 1,318 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 16,000 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).