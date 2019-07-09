As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Stake; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Td Asset Management Increased Its Position by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 22,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 77,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101.61. About 375,821 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 7.84 Points (0.11%); 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq Nordic tech snafu sparks extensive trading outage; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 14/03/2018 – ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 12/03/2018 – Nitinat Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Additional Claims; 11/04/2018 – Resverlogix Announces US$30 Million Loan Commitment Letter; 19/04/2018 – Sanatana Provides Exploration Update and Announces Private Placement; 18/05/2018 – Jamba: Nasdaq Letter Regarding Delay in Filing Form 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Equipment Controls & Automation Lowers Costs, Increases Revenues

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 490,380 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,042 shares to 370,184 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 76,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,875 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Lc accumulated 526,140 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 101,922 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Optimum Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 5,067 shares. Earnest Partners Llc has 37 shares. Sg Americas accumulated 2,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 13,600 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 5,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stanley stated it has 0.27% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pictet Asset Limited holds 56,917 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 3,831 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP has 1.32% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 102,964 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 3,377 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 2,900 shares. Lazard Asset Lc reported 309,474 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd reported 264 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pinebridge Invests LP owns 73,593 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 111,172 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,937 are owned by Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Bancorporation Of America De owns 312,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.46M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Burney has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Benjamin F Edwards Co has 5,323 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 2,970 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $316,909 worth of stock or 1,971 shares. 3,115 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $496,853 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $20,331 was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. $367,337 worth of stock was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1.

