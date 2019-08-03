As F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Stake by $3.85 Million; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Stake in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) as Valuation Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 18,222 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 14,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 533,904 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 24,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 273,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.91M, down from 298,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 217,150 shares to 394,790 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $861,392 activity. $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $109,998 was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com reported 54,754 shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Utah Retirement System reported 11,207 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,036 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 240,025 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 84,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp accumulated 75,078 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Logan Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,335 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated reported 193,413 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 10,228 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 111,692 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 7,074 shares. Assetmark owns 1,292 shares.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Teva Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillarâ„¢ with Limited-Edition Children’s Collection – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) by 20,940 shares to 62,744 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 352,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 30,057 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 369,930 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 150,419 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,539 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 31,109 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,601 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 1,862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Lc holds 5,614 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 1.40M shares. 11,873 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. James Invest Rech reported 0.25% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 487 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).