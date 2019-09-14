As F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Valuation Declined, Hendershot Investments Has Boosted by $443,120 Its Holding; Clark Estates Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted by $5.34 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 3,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 406,948 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17M, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,104 are held by Narwhal Capital. Nwi Limited Partnership invested in 480,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 4,864 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 20,366 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Tru Communications Of Newtown holds 95,287 shares. Swedbank invested in 2.67M shares or 0.69% of the stock. 30,941 were accumulated by Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 7,352 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 10.35M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Comm Inc reported 36,688 shares stake. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 6,919 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 1.00 million shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 0.27% or 7,515 shares in its portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 25,000 shares to 324,100 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,755 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

