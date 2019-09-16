As F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Stock Declined, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Ingalls & Snyder Holds Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 17397.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 52,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 52,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 383,490 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 186,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.11M, down from 207,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 406,948 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 40,271 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 489,800 shares. 17,445 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. 148,201 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Family Trust has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 23,809 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 245,323 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 8,221 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,709 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 156,363 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,332 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,390 shares to 99,272 shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc Com by 74,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 55,503 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap accumulated 2,500 shares. 2,073 were reported by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. S&T Bancshares Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,730 shares. Ent Fin Services holds 87 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc has 1,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management invested in 0.12% or 1,550 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 194,647 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 154,162 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 54,729 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 21,409 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

