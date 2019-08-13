As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Position; Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holding by $6.50 Million; Valuation Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 786,492 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 6,466 shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Rev $332M-$386M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Staley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 5,333 shares. 100 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Duncker Streett Company Inc invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 0.17% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,603 shares. Highbridge Cap Lc owns 57,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 214 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 199,396 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co accumulated 606,419 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company reported 4,249 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quorum Health Corp by 400,497 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.