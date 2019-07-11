As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, Skylands Capital Has Increased Position; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Value Rose While Weitz Investment Management Increased Its Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 273,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 459,352 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,850 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, up from 212,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 467,151 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pitcairn accumulated 0.03% or 3,069 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 11,232 shares. 12,096 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,121 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 3,090 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Zpr Mgmt has invested 0.61% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 1.65% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 130,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 5,929 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 132,147 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 671 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com has 2,888 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,447 were reported by Brookfield Asset Mgmt.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 68,350 shares to 234,950 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,125 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarters in Newark, Delaware – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 442,337 shares to 804,900 shares, valued at $43.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 1.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 11,229 are owned by Patten Grp Inc. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.37M shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 626 shares. Bluestein R H invested in 1.26% or 195,092 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,741 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.07% or 114,751 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 15,275 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 61,387 shares.