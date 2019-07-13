As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Raised Its Position by $567,900

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 893,040 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7887.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 31,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 20 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.