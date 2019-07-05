As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Lowered by $535,040 Its Stake; Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Valuation Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,346 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, down from 250,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 206,829 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 9,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,712 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 187,874 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 391,262 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 26,460 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields has invested 0.4% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lazard Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 81,133 shares in its portfolio. 6,970 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 111 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 457,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 63,469 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenview Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6.28% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 0.01% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC +4% following Q1 beat, upward full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Will Lithium Hydroxide Really Overtake Lithium Carbonate? – Investing News Network” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Carves Out Livent In IPO – Forbes” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $215.22M for 12.75 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares to 634,266 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 198,412 shares to 287,294 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il has 19,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp owns 382,436 shares. Advisory Lc holds 2,851 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.14% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,736 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 213,080 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. J Goldman & LP accumulated 7,712 shares. 79,200 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.30M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 11,900 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.09% or 82,131 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.