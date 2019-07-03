As F M C (FMC) Valuation Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Has Increased Its Position; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lifted Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 170.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 471,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 748,108 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.47M, up from 277,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 500,659 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,538 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 96,437 shares to 522,881 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,620 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).