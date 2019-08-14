As F M C (FMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million; As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, White Pine Capital Has Lowered by $2.58 Million Its Position

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.6. About 8,646 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. It closed at $86.46 lastly. It is down 11.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Management holds 0.03% or 100,935 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 232,927 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Gagnon Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,115 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.47% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 296,266 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Friess Assoc Lc owns 285,349 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 3,728 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 523 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 23,097 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Us Savings Bank De reported 36 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 165,002 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 17,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 13,700 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 4.63 million shares to 17.00 million shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).