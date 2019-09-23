As F M C (FMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $779,000; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Cut by $329,460 Its Stake

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 32,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 34,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $225.77. About 467,344 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 424,579 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Company holds 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,536 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 191,074 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 6,261 shares. Benin has 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,650 shares. Korea Invest reported 365,265 shares. Moller Services has 1,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Essex, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,894 shares. Cordasco Fin stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 5,181 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Violich Management Inc accumulated 0.81% or 15,990 shares. 10,379 were accumulated by Wade G W And. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 145,222 shares. First Fincl Corporation In invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Co has 6,456 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.11% or 1,684 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru holds 4,403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Lc holds 18,358 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 11,910 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 18,799 shares. Fulton National Bank Na has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,251 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 293,549 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company reported 184,905 shares. Hallmark accumulated 4,631 shares. Pacific Inv Management owns 7,983 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,009 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.06% or 1.11 million shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 6,093 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.73 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.