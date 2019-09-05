As F M C (FMC) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Decreased Stake by $846,944; Kwmg Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.30 Million

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 118,856 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.04M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.69 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 40,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 104,432 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,888 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Argent Tru Com has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,572 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd Liability has invested 2.4% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moors Cabot accumulated 0.06% or 11,832 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Prudential holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 123,459 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

