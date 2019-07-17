As F M C (FMC) Stock Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Decreased by $53.64 Million Its Holding; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 361,299 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 5.38M shares traded or 12.85% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quorum Health Corp by 400,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 12,878 shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 3,255 shares. 43,795 were accumulated by Utd Service Automobile Association. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 250,159 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 105,000 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 25,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,794 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 22,673 shares. Strs Ohio holds 230,430 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co reported 78,431 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 73,262 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kentucky Retirement System Fund invested in 2,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Frontier Mngmt Com Lc stated it has 2.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Com has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 448,284 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 14,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4.61 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Encompass Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 997,967 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 10.29M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 60,921 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Trexquant Lp owns 56,897 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 250 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cooperman Leon G reported 1.89M shares stake. Bain Credit Lp has 7.66% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 282,164 shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.17 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 67,186 shares to 296,293 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 56,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.