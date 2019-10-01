As F M C (FMC) Shares Rose, Harvey Partners Lowered Its Holding; Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Holding in Pra Group (PRAA) by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 439,641 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc. (PRAA) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 75,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 94,219 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.45M shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $99.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc..

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $21.35M for 17.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PRAA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 49.83 million shares or 0.08% less from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Company Retail Bank has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Camarda Limited Co holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 138 shares. Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 55,885 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 229,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 100,070 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 84,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 56,000 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co has 68,496 shares. 142,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 67,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,329 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 108,353 are owned by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cipher Lp holds 20,224 shares. Overbrook Management invested in 247,765 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 12,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 37,680 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 719,341 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2,883 shares. Westpac Banking reported 10,559 shares. Meeder Asset owns 247 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com holds 185 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).