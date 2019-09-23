As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Increased Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.91. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 373.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 428,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 543,680 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322.86M, up from 114,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 615,761 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEMV) by 61,857 shares to 4,565 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWV) by 15,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,374 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Bancshares reported 49,636 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.32% or 26,146 shares in its portfolio. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,202 shares or 10.24% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 923 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Lc holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,997 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 122,006 shares. American Assets Inv Management Limited Com reported 500 shares. Axa holds 1.99% or 268,608 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated owns 2,603 shares. Beck Cap Management Lc invested in 4.02% or 4,029 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 147 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bessemer Secs owns 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 43,016 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northern Tru Corporation reported 2.52M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 381 shares. Harvey Prtn Lc invested 3.43% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fil Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 484,657 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 30,564 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 110 shares. 225,613 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested 1.47% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 247 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.