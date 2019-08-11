As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Barclays Plc Has Increased Stake by $9.74 Million; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Barclays Plc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 3203.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 128,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 132,147 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.74 million shares traded or 56.32% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CY) by 40,200 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Put) (NYSE:RY) by 60,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 20,886 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northern Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fmr Lc reported 2.62M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,521 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.05% stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.31M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 250 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields has invested 0.4% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Street has 6.69 million shares. Victory Cap invested in 386,038 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.