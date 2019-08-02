As F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increases Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.78M shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 86,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 602,197 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.96 million, up from 515,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO

