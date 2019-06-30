As F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Saratoga Invt (SAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 132,438 shares traded or 208.71% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 254,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.17 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.23M, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.77M shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and Unifor reach tentative agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on March 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment (SAR) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MDA, a Maxar Company, Announces Successful Launch of Canada’s RADARSAT Constellation Mission – Financial Post” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 14,247 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 1,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 224,503 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 1,900 shares. 723,983 are held by Invesco Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 3,558 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 26,197 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0.29% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 173,307 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 25,857 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 40,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 40,129 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 42,097 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FMC to invest $50 million on Delaware research campus – Philadelphia Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC +4% following Q1 beat, upward full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why FMC Corporation Dropped 10.4% in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares to 7.70M shares, valued at $156.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 196,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,589 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).