As F M C (FMC) Market Value Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $53.64 Million; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Holding

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 52,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 97,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 149,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 1.82M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 747,623 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Serv, New Mexico-based fund reported 546 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 87,521 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,055 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Raymond James Services Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 14,239 shares. Stifel accumulated 12,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 115,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 6,532 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 11,098 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct invested 2.11% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Argent holds 3,572 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 32,102 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 35,407 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 294,334 shares. Harvey Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 5.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $102.97 million for 27.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.36 million are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Minnesota-based Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.65% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Franklin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 785,996 shares. Whittier holds 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 5,912 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 15,772 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 32,233 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 5,631 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 3,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 40,509 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability invested in 18,104 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.08% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 204,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 41,261 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 25,650 shares to 74,150 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 36,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).