As F M C (FMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased Stake; Omni Partners Llp Holds Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 458,548 shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 542,547 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 35,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Magellan Health (MGLN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “FPA Capital Fund Buys 1, Sells 2 in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

