As F M C (FMC) Market Value Rose, Boston Partners Has Increased Stake by $54.53 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Upped Its Stake by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Boston Partners increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 717,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 6.49 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.31M, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.01 million shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2019 : DG, DLTR, BURL, TECD, SAFM, NGL, DBI, CSIQ, MOV, TITN, BITA, EXPR – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 22,204 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP reported 31,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fire Group holds 0.23% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 46,363 were accumulated by Tobam. 606,980 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd. Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 450,000 shares. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability Company has 3.47% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,462 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co invested 0.19% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hartford Investment holds 0.08% or 25,987 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 110,810 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Rockshelter Cap holds 1.68% or 46,171 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 81,234 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.62M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 214 shares. York Capital Mngmt Glob Ltd Liability Co reported 2.66% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0% or 6,089 shares in its portfolio. 432,185 are owned by Bowen Hanes And Com Inc. New York-based Price Michael F has invested 2.79% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Conning holds 0.01% or 2,598 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 704,782 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 4,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ameritas accumulated 17,567 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,341 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 40,129 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – prnewswire.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 484,291 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 19,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,517 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).