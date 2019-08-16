As F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $53.64 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Upped Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position by $1.55 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 639,704 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.21 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16,375 shares to 70,779 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,518 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Company invested in 8,371 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 40,674 were reported by Tobam. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 6,679 shares. New York-based Ems Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Magellan Asset Management has 12.26 million shares. Cambridge Investment Inc invested in 31,588 shares. Brinker holds 0.16% or 32,315 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 51,307 are owned by Cutler Mngmt Ltd Com. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,741 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 123,180 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 129,689 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Assocs Incorporated reported 1.36% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate stated it has 957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets owns 6,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 25,557 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 184,618 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 22,673 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 55,519 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 1.3% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 59,646 shares. Citadel Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has invested 0.53% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Conning reported 2,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,054 shares or 0% of the stock. 6.69M are owned by State Street Corp. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 28,979 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 1.65% or 130,000 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.