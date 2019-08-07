As F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 61,567 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 214.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 112,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 165,015 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 121,017 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 387,588 shares to 47,012 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (Put) (NYSE:LYB) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (Put) (MDY).