As F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.37 Million; Shareholder Mathes Company Has Increased John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 403,996 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 172,750 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

