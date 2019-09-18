As F M C Com New (FMC) Share Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lifted Its Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp Com New (FMC) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 167,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 562,327 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 394,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 376,088 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 213.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 105,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 155,522 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43M, up from 49,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 111,555 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss Co by 28,925 shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $148.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RPM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,350 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17 are held by C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,980 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.17% or 267,647 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.17% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 2,930 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 415,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 56,300 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 12,543 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 4,538 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,010 shares. Advisor Partners reported 2,980 shares. National Pension Service has 202,127 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 68,914 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management accumulated 0.01% or 103,930 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 2,797 shares. Diversified invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Swiss Retail Bank owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 270,970 shares. State Street holds 3.71M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Franklin Resources invested in 3.47 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 3,863 shares. Company National Bank & Trust owns 22,475 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,867 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Magnetar Fincl holds 104,480 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,280 activity.