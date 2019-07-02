As F M C Com (FMC) Stock Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Trillium Asset Management Decreased Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $440,496 as Valuation Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in F M C Corp Com (FMC) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.68M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in F M C Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 529,101 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.67 million, down from 109,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $301.39. About 1.66M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10,238 shares to 271,409 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,933 shares to 290,241 shares, valued at $14.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO) by 90 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55M for 12.58 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.