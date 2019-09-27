As Ezcorp (EZPW) Valuation Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Lifted by $2.41 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Friess Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $9.37 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 547,174 shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 70,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 343,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99M, down from 413,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.48 million shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 56,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madrona Finance Service Lc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,207 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 646,707 shares. Rockland Company has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Bancshares Trust owns 44,399 shares. Blume holds 55,198 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Lc owns 21,174 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust Company holds 2.62% or 75,698 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Llp has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76.66M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Davis R M reported 293,521 shares. Wills Gp Inc has 4.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,862 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman holds 615,403 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc holds 12,108 shares. Schulhoff Inc has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 97,650 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Llc reported 30,000 shares stake. Investment Services Inc Wi holds 98,576 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 110,795 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability. Caxton Associates Lp invested in 0.02% or 21,377 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 95,017 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 94,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 52,000 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated invested in 17,275 shares. Next Financial Gru reported 200 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 803,849 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Fosun Intl Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 12,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,023 shares.