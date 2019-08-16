As Ezcorp (EZPW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Stake; Gabelli Funds Cut Its Pg&E Com (PCG) Stake by $459,000 as Valuation Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.67% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 12.63M shares traded or 70.85% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 229,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 756,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 527,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 212,961 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EZCORP Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EZCORP Restructures Repayment Arrangement With AlphaCredit Nasdaq:EZPW – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2017. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EZCORP Announces Strategic Acquisition of 112 Pawn Stores in Latin America – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 110,696 shares to 970,334 shares, valued at $58.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scient Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,545 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 16,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 79,118 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 228,363 shares. Archon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.16% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Qs Investors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 387,006 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 59,479 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Prudential reported 314,605 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 132,565 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 1.24 million shares. Aqr Management Ltd accumulated 31,453 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 18,010 shares. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (NYSE:AMID) by 84,001 shares to 160,684 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 36,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (NASDAQ:CLVS).