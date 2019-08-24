As Exxonmobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Headinvest Trimmed by $6.70 Million Its Holding; Applied Materials (AMAT) Position Has Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 83,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,409 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 165,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers

