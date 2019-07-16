As Exxonmobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Cut Holding by $671,760; Kylin Management Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 1.06M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Limited Liability Corp owns 4,365 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 1.07M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 4.86 million shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated reported 4.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,136 shares. Sol Capital Management reported 11,995 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 0.18% or 7,399 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 13,642 shares. Kwmg Limited Co accumulated 1,302 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps has 65,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Mngmt Llc reported 2.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 188,982 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 79,425 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,248 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Braves Group (C).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.