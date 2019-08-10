As Exxonmobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Decreased by $671,760 Its Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Medifast (MED) Stake by $4.29 Million as Stock Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Medifast (MED) by 3071.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 33,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 34,883 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Medifast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 230,274 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 180,769 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $221.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 57,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,304 shares, and cut its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pooled post-hoc data support efficacy of Lilly’s migraine med Emgality – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 15,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 58,189 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Svcs stated it has 0.09% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Numerixs Techs Incorporated holds 8,400 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 9,694 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,823 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 11,500 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Riverhead Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,937 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Street Corporation has 341,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.31 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.29% or 16,302 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi stated it has 139,864 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Lathrop Mgmt Corporation invested in 3.08% or 128,211 shares. Hightower Advisors accumulated 3% or 5.56 million shares. Girard Ltd has 84,606 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,354 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust invested in 32,925 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 3,768 shares. 21,484 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 52,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 479,882 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Hill Llc holds 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,786 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.50M shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co (A) by 1,821 shares to 25,984 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).