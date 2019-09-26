As Exxonmobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $571,064; Westpac Banking Has Raised Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $1.62 Billion

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14B, up from 12,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 2.54M shares traded or 48.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 200,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33M, down from 207,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

