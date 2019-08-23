As Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Valuation Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $321,520; As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Valuation Declined, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 11.71M shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 346,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 115,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 462,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.08M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

