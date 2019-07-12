As Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Holding by $321,520; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 591,056 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 1.79 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. 90,909 shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, worth $7.17 million. Another trade for 304,397 shares valued at $24.74 million was made by Conroy Kevin T on Thursday, January 24.

