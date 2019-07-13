As Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Market Value Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Position by $10.20 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.09M shares or 5.64% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 9 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.11% or 318,874 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Lc reported 30 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.07% or 45,860 shares. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 109,864 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fdx Advisors stated it has 4,859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.63% or 67,698 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.1% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cardinal Management holds 28,024 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 116 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,841 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 15,374 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,635 shares. Paw invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc stated it has 559,479 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 498,333 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,546 were reported by Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Violich Capital Mgmt accumulated 56,175 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Farmers Retail Bank has 95,389 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Lederer Counsel Ca has 20,743 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok owns 1.49 million shares or 12.9% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,520 shares. Holowesko Partners Ltd has invested 12.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,308 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).