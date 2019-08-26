As Exxon (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Holding; Shareholder Telemus Capital Upped Ares Cap (ARCC) Position

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 575,336 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 505,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Broken, New CEO Or Not – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Lowest Yield This Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Incorporated Ma holds 0.12% or 9,303 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Co invested 2.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Telos Mgmt Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 43,114 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 3,486 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.4% or 6,498 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West holds 30,650 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gw Henssler & Associates invested in 2.07% or 278,924 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Com owns 34,055 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.29 million shares. California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 50,596 shares. 7,196 were reported by Assetmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial holds 33,433 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 489,948 shares. Invesco Limited reported 696,995 shares. 55,692 are held by Cutter & Co Brokerage. 1.58M are held by Citigroup. Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated owns 5,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,769 were reported by Round Table Service Lc. Da Davidson & Co reported 94,843 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.13M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,860 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp stated it has 117,200 shares. Paw Cap Corporation holds 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,904 shares to 1,649 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).