As Exxon (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Novare Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.08 Million; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding Raised by Telemark Asset Management Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 7,785 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 5.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 14,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 25,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Investment Management Ma stated it has 1.53 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 9,475 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 396,952 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Limited Partnership holds 1.38% or 2.59M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 35,137 shares. Awm Invest Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 4.17 million shares. Rbf Cap Ltd accumulated 60,845 shares. Vanguard invested in 1.07 million shares or 0% of the stock.

