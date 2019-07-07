As Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Share Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Increased Position by $344,320; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $8.37 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 31,150 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs has invested 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 177,809 shares. Midas owns 17,400 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 442,338 shares. Culbertson A N Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Page Arthur B has 2.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,267 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.38% or 444,700 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J And Communications Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nevada-based Navellier And Associate has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 22,883 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,462 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 297,844 shares to 401,188 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,815 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,490 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Fincl holds 0.34% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. 3,000 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd. Aviance Management Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,690 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 14,905 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 50,350 shares. 1.29 million are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Hl Service Ltd has 739,723 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Mairs & has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Punch Assoc Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 51,546 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.64% or 288,613 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 32,925 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Da Davidson And Communication reported 705,749 shares. Violich Cap Incorporated reported 56,175 shares. 121,373 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company.