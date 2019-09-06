As Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Market Value Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Position by $344,320; As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Cortland Advisers Decreased Stake by $22.51 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,447 were reported by Cullinan Assocs. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Benedict Financial Advisors holds 40,168 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 727,692 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And owns 223,057 shares. 1,121 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability owns 5.65 million shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 2,318 shares. 4.14 million were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Motco owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3,050 shares. Conning accumulated 285,015 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Plancorp Llc has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,467 shares. Cls Limited Liability invested in 9,567 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 0.14% or 37,099 shares. 33,609 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.23M shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Estates accumulated 4,263 shares. Mariner Lc holds 666,715 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,327 shares. 1.96 million were accumulated by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Summit Secs Gp Ltd has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 55,208 were accumulated by M Hldg Securities. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 571,854 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 191,595 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Lc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,721 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).