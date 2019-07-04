As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Wade G W & Has Lifted Position; Hilltop Holdings Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $407,537

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 49,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 812,442 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.65M, up from 762,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 114.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 7,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares to 146,246 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,598 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 70,675 shares to 10,269 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers shareholders back Celgene takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb And Celgene – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CELG, BMY, CZR – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

