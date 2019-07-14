As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 25,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,248 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 86,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 67,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.98 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 11,267 shares to 352,933 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone Sa Adr (DANOY) by 43,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 14.06 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,704 shares to 950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 134,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,120 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.