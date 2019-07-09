As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut by $463,520 Its Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lowered by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,435 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 3.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 587,249 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.70 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 8,916 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 22,406 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & accumulated 0.03% or 1,559 shares. Northern stated it has 6.79 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,228 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 2.85% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.98% or 236,866 shares. Lynch & Associates In has 1.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspen Management invested in 3,785 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation stated it has 101,102 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc has 3,800 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 91,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 783,590 shares. The Florida-based Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,958 shares to 3,625 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,969 shares to 70,612 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.