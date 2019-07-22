As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Cut Its Holding by $435,575 as Share Value Declined

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 3.97 million shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 15,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 11.24M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited Co reported 150,225 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited reported 2.02M shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,483 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc holds 62,091 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts Fin Company Ma holds 0.32% or 9.26 million shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 22,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Circle reported 400 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 132,084 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,107 shares or 1.18% of the stock. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 572,537 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Lp. New England And Retirement has 8,298 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 3.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 83,117 shares to 150,441 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,381 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Axa holds 239,311 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 1.51% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.31% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Df Dent & Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Assetmark reported 73,108 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Harvest Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,274 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,036 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btr Capital Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,152 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.42% or 57,183 shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 21,220 shares.